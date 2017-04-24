Padres starters keeping opponents grounded
On the whole, Padres starting pitchers have combined for a 55.1 percent ground-ball rate this season -- a remarkable number that's nearly 11 percentage points higher than the league average. Of the six Padres to make at least two starts this season, five of them have induced grounders at a clip greater than 50 percent.
