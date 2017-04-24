Padres place OF Travis Jankowski on D...

Padres place OF Travis Jankowski on DL with foot injury

The San Diego Padres have placed outfielder Travis Jankowski on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise in his right foot. Manager Andy Green said Jankowski tried to play through the injury after fouling a ball off his foot in Atlanta on April 14. Green said Jankowski would be in a walking boot for a few days and was uncertain how long the outfielder would be sidelined.

