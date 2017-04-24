Padres place experimental hitter/pitc...

Padres place experimental hitter/pitcher Christian Bethancourt on waivers

20 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The San Diego Padres have officially given up on their experiment to turn Christian Bethancourt into a true two-way player. Tuesday afternoon the club announced Bethancourt has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A, meaning he is no longer on their 40-man roster.

