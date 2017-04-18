Padres' Luis Perdomo nearing return to rotation

Between his early climb up the ladder in St. Louis' farm system and last year's surprising ascent to the majors in San Diego, Luis Perdomo had thrown 468 innings over 102 games without much issue. Two missed starts into the 23-year-old's first disabled list trip at any level, Perdomo and the Padres remain hopeful that he can return to the rotation without a minor league rehab assignment.

