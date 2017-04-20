Padres lauded for Out at the Park event
During the Padres' annual Out at the Park event this year, members of the Padres staff will partner with the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus, the San Diego Women's Chorus and San Diego Pride to perform the national anthem. Last year, a technical error resulted in a recording of a woman singing to play over the Gay Men's Chorus.
