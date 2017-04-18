Padres can't uphold early lead vs. D-backs

Shelby Miller flashed dominant stuff and the D-backs broke out for seven runs in the middle innings to beat the Padres, 11-2, on Tuesday night in the series opener at Petco Park. The Padres grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Wil Myers RBI single, but the rest of the game belonged to the D-backs as Miller allowed just four hits over 7 1/3 innings.

