Offense hushed in loss to Padres
Wil Myers and Austin Hedges went deep, giving veteran left-hander Clayton Richard all the support he needed, as the Padres beat the D-backs, 4-1, on Thursday night. Myers got San Diego on the board with a solo shot in the first, before Hedges tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.
