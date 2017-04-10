Myers hits for second cycle in Padres...

Myers hits for second cycle in Padres history

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Wil Myers , who entered Monday night's game against the Rockies batting .323/.378/.600 with five home runs in 16 career games at Coors Field, hit for the second cycle in Padres history, and the first of his career. Myers singled in the first inning, hit an RBI double in the third, a solo homer in the sixth and a triple in the eighth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC