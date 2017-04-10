Myers hits for second cycle in Padres history

Wil Myers , who entered Monday night's game against the Rockies batting .323/.378/.600 with five home runs in 16 career games at Coors Field, hit for the second cycle in Padres history, and the first of his career. Myers singled in the first inning, hit an RBI double in the third, a solo homer in the sixth and a triple in the eighth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.