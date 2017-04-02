MLB salaries 2017: One man making more than a whole team, and other fun facts
Who's the longest-tenured major league player? Which young star is getting the rawest deal? We explore these and other facts in our Major League Baseball salary database. MLB salaries 2017: One man making more than a whole team, and other fun facts Who's the longest-tenured major league player? Which young star is getting the rawest deal? We explore these and other facts in our Major League Baseball salary database.
San Diego Padres Discussions
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
