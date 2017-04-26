Mike Dunn placed on 10-day DL, Rockies reinstate Chad Qualls
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mike Dunn delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Salt River Fields on March 1, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rockies' bullpen has been ironclad this this season, but a small chink in the armor showed Wednesday when the club placed late-game left-hander Mike Dunn on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms.
