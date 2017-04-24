Melancon getting job done for Giants

Many Giants fans simply couldn't bear to watch what unfolded on Opening Day at Arizona, when closer Mark Melancon yielded two ninth-inning runs, squandered a one-run lead, blew a save opportunity and awakened unpleasant memories of last year's bullpen shortcomings. Friday over the San Diego Padres reminded those anxious folks that it's safe to watch the late innings again.

