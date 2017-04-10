Matt Wieters is proving to be a steal...

Matt Wieters is proving to be a steal for the Nationals

14 hrs ago

When the Washington Nationals and All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos decided to part ways during the offseason, the team was in need of a player to fill the hole. Though the Nationals traded for former San Diego Padres catcher Derek Norris in early December, they decided to add longtime Baltimore Orioles ' catcher Matt Wieters when Spring Training was in full swing.

