'Long' Diamondbacks road trip ends with loss to Padres The Diamondbacks finished their 10-game road trip with a losing record. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pJuOHl Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talks about his team's 4-1 loss to the Padres and their 4-6 road trip through San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.