Jones set for first pitch before Padres' opener

Legendary lefty Randy Jones, who is battling throat cancer, will take the Petco Park mound in advance of Friday's home opener against the Giants. Jones -- who pitched for the Padres from 1972-80, while winning the '75 ERA title and '76 National League Cy Young Award -- said recently that he's "doing well" in his recovery.

