Indians rout Verlander, Tigers

22 hrs ago Read more: Thomasville Times

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte is forced out at first base by San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers , who is from Thomasville and starred at Wesleyan Christian, on a bunt during Saturday's game in Atlanta. CLEVELAND - Jose Ramirez was 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers for Cleveland, and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander matched a career high by allowing nine runs Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Indians.

