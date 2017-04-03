Hill starts strong, Puig homers and Dodgers beat Padres 3-1

Rich Hill pitched five innings of two-hit ball, Yasiel Puig hit his first home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday night. Hill struck out five, walked three and allowed Hunter Renfroe's homer in his first start since signing a $48 million, three-year free agent contract in the offseason.

