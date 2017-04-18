Hedges homers, Cahill pitches 7 in Padres' 5-3 win Marlins

Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and Trevor Cahill pitched seven strong innings in his home debut for his hometown San Diego Padres, who beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night for their third straight win. Hedges gave the Padres a nice cushion when he homered off the front of the balcony on the fourth floor of the Western Metal Supply Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.