Great Lakes manager Jeremy Rodriguez sees youth as positive
The former minor league catcher takes over this season as the Great Lakes Loons manager, less than two years since retiring as a San Diego Padres minor leaguer. Rodriguez, 27, leads the Loons into their season-opener at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Dow Diamond against the Lansing Lugnuts.
