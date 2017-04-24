Gomez makes MLB history with cycle

Gomez makes MLB history with cycle

Pick a team for this afternoon, and you have a chance to win money instantly, here are our tips to help you out Carlos Gomez went deep over the fence in centre field to finish off the third cycle of the MLB season as the Texas Rangers won. Carlos Gomez had a cycle to lead the Texas Rangers past the Los Angeles Angels, while the Los Angeles Dodgers produced a dramatic ninth-inning barrage.

