Gomez makes MLB history with cycle
Pick a team for this afternoon, and you have a chance to win money instantly, here are our tips to help you out Carlos Gomez went deep over the fence in centre field to finish off the third cycle of the MLB season as the Texas Rangers won. Carlos Gomez had a cycle to lead the Texas Rangers past the Los Angeles Angels, while the Los Angeles Dodgers produced a dramatic ninth-inning barrage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC