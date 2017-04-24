Giantsa bullpen torched in 12-4 loss to San Diego Padres

SAN FRANCISCO >> Giants outfielder Brandon Belt hardly moved a muscle as he watched the ball that came off of Wil Myers' bat sail over his head and land in the left field bleachers at AT&T Park an estimated 433 feet away from home plate. Reliever Neil Ramirez nearly had the same reaction, as his 93 mph fastball right down the pipe was turned around for one of the longest home runs of the season at China Basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.