Giants' Madison Bumgarner to talk about his dirt bike accident, injuries

APRIL 19: Starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Kansas City Royals' in the fifth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.