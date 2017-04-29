Giants' bullpen torched in 12-4 loss to San Diego Padres

Drew Stubbs #46 and Gorkys Hernandez #66 of the San Francisco Giants avoid colliding with each other as they go after this ball that goes for an RBI double off the bat of Ryan Schimpf #11 of the San Diego Padres in the top of the six inning at AT&T Park on April 29, 2017 in San Francisco, California. San Diego Padres' Allen Cordoba celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants pitcher Neil Ramirez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2017, in San Francisco.

