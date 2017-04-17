Freeman's 2 HRs, Swanson's hit lift Braves over Padres 5-4
Freddie Freeman said Dansby Swanson was the perfect choice to hit with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Swanson delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth and the Atlanta Braves, boosted by Freeman's two home runs and double, beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Monday night for a four-game sweep in their first series at SunTrust Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC