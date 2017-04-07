First pitch: Padres catchers looking for first hit

The Padres' Austin Hedges gets ready to bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Padres' Austin Hedges gets ready to bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.