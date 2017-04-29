Eric Lauer strong in tough-luck loss for Storm

The Padres used one of their first-round picks in 2016 on left-hander Eric Laurer. One of the Padres ' three first-round picks last June, Lauer allowed two runs on five hits and two walks, threw 66 of his 97 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 2.95 at the end of the longest start of his career.

