El Paso splits doubleheader with Taco...

El Paso splits doubleheader with Tacoma on road

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

El Paso splits DH with Tacoma on road The El Paso Chihuahuas split a doubleheader with the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night in Tacoma Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/sports/baseball/blogs/el-paso-chihuahuas/2017/04/14/el-paso-splits-dh-tacoma-road/100454544/ El Paso Chihuahuas shortstop Dusty Coleman lays down the bunt during action in their game against the Las Vegas 51's Monday morning. The Las Vegas 51s handed El Paso its first shutout loss of the season Monday afternoon, as the Chihuahuas fell 2-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC