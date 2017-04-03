Easygoing Maurer turns up fire in games
Laid back and reserved in the clubhouse, Maurer is among the most fiery and demonstrative Padres pitchers on the mound. He punctuated Friday's victory over the Giants -- his first save of the season -- with a strikeout of Denard Span and a fist pump/glove slap.
