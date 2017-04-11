Chatwood Struggles As Rockies Lose 5-3 To Padres

Some Residents Frustrated Police Nixed High-Speed Chase Of Burglary Suspects Castle Rock police are defending the decision to give up on a high-speed chase for two burglary suspects in a stolen car. Fire Danger Will Be Creeping Up This Week After a few weeks of unsettled weather that brought much needed moisture to the Front Range and Eastern Plains there's another stretch of dry and warm days ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.