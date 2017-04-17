Carter Capps roughed up in El Paso rehab appearance
On the comeback from last year's Tommy John procedure, Capps had turned in two scoreless appearances before moving his rehab to the Pacific Coast League . He recorded two quick outs to start the sixth - on a ground ball and a strikeout - before allowing four straight hits, including a two-run double to Reno's Christian Walker .
