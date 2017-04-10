Braves top Padres 4-2 as Dickey pitches in 3rd Atlanta park

Winless at Turner Field, R.A. Dickey got a victory in his first appearance at SunTrust Park as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Saturday night behind home runs from Brandon Phillips and Adonis Garcia. Dickey , who left Toronto to sign an $8 million, one-year contract with the Braves, gave up two runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with six strikeouts.

