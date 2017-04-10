Braves greats help celebrate opening of new SunTrust Park
U.S. Navy fighter jets fly over SunTrust Park during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. This isn't just another opening day in Atlanta.
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
