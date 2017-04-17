Atlanta Braves Taking Care of Busines...

Atlanta Braves Taking Care of Business at Home, Sweep Padres

Four games in the new digs; four wins for the Braves as the inexperience of the young Padres is taken full advantage of. The hope last week was that the Atlanta Braves could bring some momentum North with them as they beat the Marlins in the final game of that brief series momentum to be used as a celebration of the opening of SunTrust Park.

