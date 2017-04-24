Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt greets teammate David Peralta following his solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of their MLB game Monday, April 24, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt greets teammate David Peralta following his solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of their MLB game Monday, April 24, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC