Anderson Espinoza, prospect Boston Red Sox traded to Padres for Drew Pomeranz, begins year on DL
Anderson Espinoza, the top pitching prospect who the Boston Red Sox traded to the San Diego Padres for Drew Pomeranz, will begin this season on the disabled list with forearm tightness, per multiple reports.
