Amber Alert issued for one-year-old from Rancho Cucamunga

An amber alert is being issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the San Bernardino county sheriffs office and is in effect for the following counties only: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino. Lexi Segura is a 1 year old Hispanic female, 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

