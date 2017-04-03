A look at the Padres unique opening d...

A look at the Padres unique opening day roster

Two years after winning the offseason only to have nothing to show for it, the Padres are trending in the right direction for the long term. But for now, they remain a team in transition, with one of the more unique rosters in Major League Baseball.

