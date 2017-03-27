With all the 100 mph pitchers, how long will the arms last?
In this July 3, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman pitches in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in a baseball game, in San Diego. With all those 100 mph fastballs flying through the strike zone these days from Chapman, Noah Syndergaard and others, flame-throwers are the norm rather than the exception _ in rotations and bullpens alike.
