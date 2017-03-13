Washington Nationals waive C Derek No...

Washington Nationals waive C Derek Norris

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Norris lost his starting job with the Nationals due to the signing last month of Matt Wieters to a two-year contract worth $21 million. Norris, acquired in an offseason trade from the San Diego Padres , batted just .186 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC