Trevor Story's spectacular play highlights Rockies' win over Padres

Trevor Story' s dive-'n-roll stole the show Thursday afternoon in the Rockies' 10-5 victory over San Diego. The shortstop dove for Yangervis Solarte's hot shot up the middle, gloved it, rolled over and simultaneously - and blindly - flipped the ball to second baseman DJ LeMahieu , who completed the spectacular double play to end the first inning.

