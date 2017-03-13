Tigers outfielder JD Martinez sprains foot, out several days
Oakland Athletics' Adam Rosales slides safely under the throw to score on a wild pitch against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. less Oakland Athletics' Adam Rosales slides safely under the throw to score on a wild pitch against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Mesa, ... more Toronto Blue Jays infielder Jake Elmore signals to hold up the throw as Tampa Bay Rays' Patrick Leonard slides into third base for a triple in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC