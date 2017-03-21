The Rockies' starting rotation repres...

The Rockies' starting rotation represents a changing of the guard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Purple Row

Bud Black, for years, overachieved as the manager of the San Diego Padres, often winning a lot more games than expected with some truly putrid rosters. So, then, imagine the level of excitement the new Colorado Rockies skipper must feel inheriting an offense that, last season, scored its most runs in any year since 2007 and is loaded with All-Star talent like Nolan Arenado , Carlos Gonzalez , Charlie Blackmon , DJ LeMahieu, and Trevor Story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Purple Row.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC