The Rockies' starting rotation represents a changing of the guard
Bud Black, for years, overachieved as the manager of the San Diego Padres, often winning a lot more games than expected with some truly putrid rosters. So, then, imagine the level of excitement the new Colorado Rockies skipper must feel inheriting an offense that, last season, scored its most runs in any year since 2007 and is loaded with All-Star talent like Nolan Arenado , Carlos Gonzalez , Charlie Blackmon , DJ LeMahieu, and Trevor Story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Purple Row.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC