The Rockies' starting rotation represents a changing of the guard

Bud Black, for years, overachieved as the manager of the San Diego Padres, often winning a lot more games than expected with some truly putrid rosters. So, then, imagine the level of excitement the new Colorado Rockies skipper must feel inheriting an offense that, last season, scored its most runs in any year since 2007 and is loaded with All-Star talent like Nolan Arenado , Carlos Gonzalez , Charlie Blackmon , DJ LeMahieu, and Trevor Story.

