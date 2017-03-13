Staumont, Gordon shine for Royals

Alex Gordon led the way from the top of the lineup as the Royals pounced on the Padres early in their Cactus League meeting at Peoria Stadium on Thursday afternoon, racking up an eight-run second inning en route to a 13-3 victory. Whit Merrifield 's RBI triple highlighted the second-inning outburst, which included a pair of Padres errors.

