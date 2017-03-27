Stammen wins 'pen spot on Padres' roster

Nearing a finalized Opening Day roster, the Padres announced Thursday that they have selected the contract of right-hander Craig Stammen , who entered camp as one of a handful of long shots to make the big league club. In 10 Cactus League outings of relief, Stammen has given up just one earned run in 11 2/3 innings and nine hits, with 12 strikeouts and a 1.20 WHIP.

