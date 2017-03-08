Spectrum Sportsnet LA To Simulcast Te...

Spectrum Sportsnet LA To Simulcast Ten Los Angeles Dodgers Games On...

March 8, 2017 - Spectrum Networks today announced it has secured an agreement to broadcast ten Dodgers games on KTLA5. KTLA5, Tribune Broadcasting's Los Angeles television station, is available on Channel 5. Spectrum customers have 24/7 access to SportsNet LA.

