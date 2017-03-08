Spectrum Sportsnet LA To Simulcast Ten Los Angeles Dodgers Games On...
March 8, 2017 - Spectrum Networks today announced it has secured an agreement to broadcast ten Dodgers games on KTLA5. KTLA5, Tribune Broadcasting's Los Angeles television station, is available on Channel 5. Spectrum customers have 24/7 access to SportsNet LA.
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
