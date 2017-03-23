Spangenberg goes 3-for-4 with home run

After Padres reliever Carlos Fisher loaded the bases in the ninth, first baseman Jae-gyun Hwang hit a walk-off single to give the Giants an 8-7 victory over the Padres in a Cactus League game Saturday at Scottsdale Stadium. Competing for a spot in San Diego's lineup, third baseman Cory Spangenberg rapped three hits, including a second-inning home run.

