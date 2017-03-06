Shields struggles vs. Padres; Asche hits 2-run homer
Let's call the Padres' 6-5 victory over the White Sox at Camelback Ranch a rare case of Throwback Monday. Jered Weaver , 34, made his Cactus League debut, and James Shields , the 35-year-old right-hander whom the White Sox acquired from the Padres last season, took the mound for Chicago.
