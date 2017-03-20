Santana's HR powers Brewers bats vs. Padres
Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer in the third inning, sending the Brewers on to an 8-2 victory over the Padres on Thursday in Cactus League play at Peoria Sports Complex. It was the third home run of the spring for Santana, who is seeking to rebound from a 2016 season that included extended stints on the disabled list for shoulder and elbow injuries.
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
