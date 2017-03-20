Santana's HR powers Brewers bats vs. ...

Santana's HR powers Brewers bats vs. Padres

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer in the third inning, sending the Brewers on to an 8-2 victory over the Padres on Thursday in Cactus League play at Peoria Sports Complex. It was the third home run of the spring for Santana, who is seeking to rebound from a 2016 season that included extended stints on the disabled list for shoulder and elbow injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC