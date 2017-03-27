San Diego Padres season preview: Team in transition
Changes started last season as they traded off such talent as outfielders Matt Kemp and Melvin Upton Jr. and pitchers Andrew Cashner, Drew Pomeranz and Fernando Rodney for prospects and then invested more than $80 million in the draft and the international signing period. However, the future is a ways away, even if three of their top position-playing prospects -- catcher Austin Hedges, right fielder Hunter Renfroe and center fielder Manuel Margot -- are arriving permanently this season.
