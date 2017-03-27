San Diego Gay Men's Chorus to perform...

San Diego Gay Men's Chorus to perform national anthem at Petco Park on April 21

The San Diego Gay Men's Chorus will join others in performing the national anthem at Petco Park on April 21. The San Diego Gay Men's Chorus will join others in performing the national anthem at Petco Park on April 21. As part of San Diego Pride's annual "Out at the Park" event, the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus, the San Diego Women's Chorus, San Diego Pride and Padres staff will perform the national anthem together at Petco Park before the Padres' game against Miami on April 21. At last year's event, the choir's performance was drowned out by a recording of a female soloist singing the national anthem. The incident sparked national outrage, with the chorus initially accusing the Padres of homophobia.

Chicago, IL

