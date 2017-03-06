Richard's spring debut goes awry in loss

Clayton Richard has pitched in 42 Cactus League games over the course of his career, and he knows better than to let an inning or two in early March get into his head. So Richard took his one-plus inning outing in stride, even after allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while facing 12 batters in a game the Padres eventually lost to the Indians, "My delivery was less than ideal," Richard said.

